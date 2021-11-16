Grantham Scout Post is back after a break last year because of Covid.

Now into its 27th year, Grantham Scouts will deliver Christmas cards within the Grantham NG31 area, plus Barrowby, Great Gonerby, Harlaxton, Allington, Sedgebrook, Colsterworth, Skillington, Foston and Long Bennington.

There will be no deliveries to other areas. Ancaster and Bottesford are not included this year.

Malcolm Hall, district Scout Post co-ordinator, said: "As a charity, we cannot post or deliver cards to any addresses outside the advertised delivery areas above. Any cards in this category can be collected from the Scout Shop at the 2nd Grantham Scout HQ, Broad Street, Grantham, on Saturdays between 10am and noon until the end of January."

Since the scheme started in 1993, over 413,000 cards have been delivered, raising nearly £64,000 for local Scouts. The stamp price this year is still 25p, after many years at 20p. Groups who deliver the cards will receive 18p of the 25p for each stamp on a card delivered in their area. The remainder goes towards district-wide projects.

In 2019 nearly 12,600 cards were delivered, boosting local group funds and at the same time helping to save money for local residents.

All the money earned either went to the individual groups who delivered the cards and was spent on a variety of projects at local group level, including the purchase of new camping and activity equipment, or to the district for funding bigger projects, such as the continuing need for training, and for maintenance and improvements at the Ancaster campsite, Dukes Covert.

From Monday, November 22, special “Scout Stamps” will be on sale at the outlets listed below, all of which have special posting boxes.

Large cards and calendars will cost 50p each to send. Deliveries will start from the first week in December.

Posting boxes can be found at:

Barrowbygate Pharmacy, Winchester Road

McColls (to be changed to Morrisons Daily) New Beacon Road

The Melton Building Society, 43 High Street

G Skinner & Sons Butchers, Barrowby

Coversure Insurance, Conduit Lane (opp. Café)

Grantham Library, Isaac Newton Centre

Gonerby Club, High Street, Great Gonerby

Manthorpe Convenience Store, Rushcliffe Road

John Beaty Motors, Castlegate

Colsterworth Co-Op, Bridge End, Colsterworth

Long Bennington School

Mr Hall asked people to properly address their cards and only post them for the areas listed above.