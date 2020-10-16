This year’s Scout Post in Grantham has been cancelled due to the pandemic.

The organisation thought it was likely that there would be problems associated with the collection and sorting of the cards before Christmas, and the possible transfer of infection through repeated handling – at the post sites, the pre-sort at collectors’ homes and the final sort into group areas.

Malcolm Hall, chairman ofGrantham District Scouts, said: “There would be difficulty in persuading parents to make the final deliveries to customers (notwithstanding any national instructions), and finally it was considered that there would be likely to be a reduced demand for the service, outweighing any benefits to the district and the groups who carry out the deliveries.

Grantham Scouts delivered Christmas post last year but this year the post has been cancelled. (42721268)

“We wish to thank everyone who has supported us in the past, and to say that we hope to be back with this service next year.”

Grantham District Scouts are looking for leaders for the Explorers, a group aged 14 to 18. Anyone interested should contact district commissioner Eileen Booth in the first instance, on email at dc@granthamscouts.org.uk

Mr hall added: "Scout Groups, meanwhile, are meeting either virtually, via ‘Zoom’ , or face to face, within limits set down by the National Youth Agency, who have been consulting with Government.

"These numbers can be up to 15 young people and five adults, either indoors or outdoors, as long as there is sufficient space.Most are meeting outdoors if the weather and time is suitable, either at their Group huts or at the campsite.

"There are some leaders who do not feel confident with face to face Scouting in the current circumstances, and some who do not have the facilities to hold meetings online, and this is understood.Scouting is, however, continuing to help young people in this area. "