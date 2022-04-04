A girl from Grantham will be representing Lincolnshire at the Scout Jamboree 2023 in South Korea.

Amelie Joint, 15, of Grantham, is an Explorer in the Foston Scouting movement who was chosen out of hundreds of scouts at the selection camp, to take one of the 27 places available and represent Lincolnshire at the Jamboree in August next year.

She said: "There's about 40,000 scouts from all around the world who are going and thousands of those will be representing the UK."

Amelie Joint (55834201)

Amelie added: "This year their ethos is that the world should be as sustainable as possible and everyone should be welcome. This jamboree reflects that so it's going to be the most sustainable and inclusive jamboree so far, which is pretty cool.

"It's also about getting young people to be heard and hearing their thoughts on problems going on around the world."

When asked her thoughts on the environment and sustainability, Amelie said: "I think it's definitely up to our generation, the people who will be going to this camp, to make decisions about it as it is us who are going to have to live with it and it is good that we are getting input with that and trying to help with it."

Amelie Joint at a cake stall (55834195)

Amelie has been part of the scouts since a young age, and says it has helped her make loads of friends, improve leadership skills and get involved with outdoor activities that she wasn't as interested in before.

Now that she has been selected to go to the 2023 jamboree, which only takes place every four years, Amelie needs to raise £4,000 to fund the trip and has so far raised more than £500.

She said: "At the moment I've been doing some raffles and selling some Easter treats to cub scouts and explorers in my area.

"It will be fun to plan stuff and get involved with it all."

One of the Easter creations (55834198)

Amelie added: "In the future we are hoping to do a raffle and auctions of promises, which will hopefully get the community involved with the fundraising, and want to ask people if they would be willing to donate anything, like items or services for an event."

Amelie's dad, Darren Joint, added: "I think when she first started it seemed like a daunting amount, and then she started to do some things as it has to be paid in stages, and once she started doing things she relatively quickly gathered momentum and proved she could raise money."

If anyone would like to help Amelie in her fundraising efforts, such as donations, assistance or prizes, you can email joint116@gmail.com

Those wishing to donate can also do so at https://www.gofundme.com/f/send-amelie-to-korea-for-world-scout-jamboree?member=18408091