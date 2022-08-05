Over 6,000 Scouts and Guides from across Lincolnshire are attending an international jamboree, which includes groups from Grantham.

The groups attended the Poacher International Jamboree for 2022 on Saturday, July 30 and it is due to finish on Saturday, August 6 at the Lincolnshire Country Showground, as they embark on a week of fun, friendship and adventure.

The scouts and guides groups attending from Grantham included the Guides Grantham division, Guides 1st Bottesford, Guides 2nd Bottesford, Scouts 1st Foston, Caythorpe Scouts, 1st Bottesford Scouts and the Scouts Grantham District.

Scouts and Guides from across Lincolnshire are attending the Poacher International Jamboree. (58453990)

Lizzie Taylor, volunteer chair for Poacher 2022, said: "I'm feeling really excited that all the young people are finally on site, and here enjoying all the activities here at Poacher.

"It's been five years in the planning and it's amazing to see all their smiling faces now as you walk around the site, and the kids having the adventure of a lifetime."

Actor Robbie White, best known for his role in the popular Netflix drama Heartstopper, hosted the opening ceremony of the event.

Also at the opening ceremony was up and coming bands Here and last, and Angels n’ Bandits, and also Max and Harvey, the identical twins and one of Britain’s most popular creative duos with over 6.5 million followers on TikTok.

Robbie White has been attending the event for the entire week, taking part, and talking to the young people, and was blown away by the scale of the Jamboree.

He added: "Scouts and guides coming from 11 different nations all to have fun and celebrate scouting and guiding is quite an incredible thing and very very unique, and really exciting, the atmosphere is pretty electric."

As it is an international event, the county has welcomed scouts and guides from as far as Canada, USA, the Netherlands, as well as a large group from Jersey, and the Republic of Ireland.

All of the children at the jamboree have been supported by over 1,500 volunteer leaders, and over 1,500 volunteer staff, to help bring the camp together.

It has been in the planning for over four years, and has seen thousands of volunteer hours in the planning and build before the first group arrived last weekend.