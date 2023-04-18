Scouts and Guides will parade through the town on Sunday (April 23) for St George's Day.

The Grantham Scout and Guide St George's Day Parade will start from the bus station at 2.20pm

The parade will make its way to St Wulfram's Church for a service at 3pm.

The St George's Day Parade in Grantham in 2022. (63617503)

The march will make its way along St Peter's Hill and High Street before turning down Vine Street and into Swinegate before entering the church.

The parade will make its way back along the same route following the service to arrive at the bus station at 4.30pm.

On its return, the parade will salute the Scout and Guide Commissioners and invited dignitaries in St Peter's Hill.

A collection will be made during the service by the Guyides for Grantham Foodbank and by the Scouts for the Scouting Federation of Turkey.

The route of the parade will be closed to traffic from 2pm to 4.30pm.