This year's Scout post has been a big success with more than 9,000 cards delivered.

The number of cards delivered by the Scouts is higher than last year and all proceeds from this year's effort will go to benefit local Scout groups.

Malcolm Hall, of Grantham and District Scout Association, said: "Most sincere thanks to all the people of Grantham who supported this year’s Christmas Post Campaign. We delivered over 9,000 cards, more than 2021.

"The campaign brings together a great many people in the organising, sorting and delivering of the cards. Our grateful thanks must go to the businesses who acted as our ‘post offices’, the parents of the boys and girls who deliver the cards, and to the Scouts Active Support team and their families, who collect and sort the cards and help in so many ways."

Mr Hall said that every year there are a number of 'wrongly or badly' addressed cards 'which tests our ingenuity'. This year there were four which have only a name or names with no address. These are for Mr and Mrs G Stooks, Mrs S Bromeley (with a number ‘33’), Sharon and Richard and family, and finally Mrs S Rock. If these names ring a bell with anyone please contact me at the email below.

Mr Hall also asked for full and clear on all cards only for the delivery area covered by the Scouts.

Mr Hall added: "We have this year made it clear that we will not be able to post or hand deliver cards which were not for addresses within our advertised delivery area. The cards have been retained and these will be available to collect from the Scout Shop, which is at the 2nd Grantham HQ on Broad Street, Grantham, on Saturdays from 10 to noon, although not now until the new year. Postcodes would be useful as an aid to searching for addresses if necessary."

The Scouts have received a number of cards to be delivered outside their area with cards for addresses in Belton, Boothby Pagnell, Buckminster, Claypole, Cold Harbour, Corby Glen, Denton, Marston, Old Somerby, Pickworth, Ropsley, South Witham, and Wilsford.

There are also cards for addresses in Bourne and Sleaford. If anyone thinks they may have sent a card to an address in any of these places they can call at the Scout Shop or email chairman@granthamscouts.org.uk