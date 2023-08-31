A scout group is raising money to repair a hut it uses after it was damaged in a break-in.

The hut, used by the Grantham (St Anne’s) 9th Scouts, was broken into twice earlier this month.

As a result, the building that is used for weekly sessions has been left damaged and the group is trying to raise money to repair it.

A smashed window from a break in at the 9th Grantham (St Anne's) Scouts hut.

Lisa Tereszczak, a parent of one scout, said the damage has been “very upsetting” for the children and parents.

She added: “Our kids love going to their weekly sessions. It was hugely upsetting for many of the leaders and parents.

“We just had the windows and doors replaced and to find them smashed was a real shame.

“We need to get it sorted before sessions restart in two weeks so the children can enjoy it again.

“Although insurance will cover most of it, there are lots they won’t cover.”

Anyone who would like to donate can do so at https://www.gofundme.com/f/return-9ths-scout-hut-to-its-former-glory.

The scouts hope to raise £1,000 for repairs.