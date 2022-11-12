The Grantham Scout Post will run again this year.

The Scouts are running their scheme for the 28th year, delivering Christmas cards within the Grantham NG31 area.

As well as Grantham, the areas covered are Barrowby, Great Gonerby, Harlaxton, Allington, Ancaster, Sedgebrook, Colsterworth, Skillington, Foston and Long Bennington. Ancaster and Bottesford are not included this year.

Grantham Scouts are delivering Christmas post again this year. (42721268)

The Scouts cannot post or deliver cards to any addresses outside the advertised delivery areas. Any cards that are addressed outside the area can be collected from the Scout Shop at the 2nd Grantham Scout HQ, Broad Street, Grantham, on Saturdays between 10am and noon until the end of January.

Malcolm Hall, district Scout post co-ordinator, said: "Since the scheme started in 1993, over 423,000 cards have been delivered, raising nearly £67,000 for local Scouts. The stamp price this year is still 25p, after many years at 20p. Groups who deliver the cards will receive 18p of the 25p for each stamp on a card delivered in their area. The remainder goes towards district-wide projects.

"In 2021 nearly 9,000 cards were delivered, slightly down on 2019, but boosting local group funds and at the same time helping to save money for local residents.

"All the money earned either went to the individual groups who delivered the cards and was spent on a variety of projects at local Group level, including the purchase of new camping and activity equipment, or to the District for funding bigger projects, such as the continuing need for training to help our young people, and for maintenance and improvements at the Ancaster campsite, Dukes Covert.

From Monday, November 21, special “Scout Stamps” will be on sale at various outlets, all of which have special posting boxes.

Stamps are 25p each, except those for large cards and calendars which will be 50p each. Deliveries will start from the last week in November and continue until the weekend of the last collection on December 14.

Scout stamsp will be on sale at:

Barrowbygate Pharmacy, Winchester Road

Morrisons Daily, New Beacon Road

The Melton Building Society, 43 High Street

The White Swan, Barrowby

Coversure Insurance, Conduit Lane (opposite the café)

Grantham Library, Isaac Newton Centre

Gonerby Club, High Street, Great Gonerby

Manthorpe Convenience Store, Rushcliffe Road

John Beaty Motors, Castlegate

Colsterworth Co-Op, Bridge End, Colsterworth

Long Bennington School

People sending cards are reminded to properly address them and only post them for the areas listed above.