Scouts have had the chance to visit the district council chamber during UK Parliament Week.

The 8th Harrowby Scouts and 9th St Anne’s Scout groups were shown around the South Kesteven District Council chambers and also the Mayor’s parlour.

The visit was organised by Councillor Elvis Stooke (Ind, Belmont).

Scouts in the Mayor's parlour.

He said: “I feel it is important for the younger generation within Grantham and the district to understand how local politics works on a day to day business, as this younger generation are our future going forward.

“Many of the questions from the young Scouts were very much about the environment which tells me we as councillors at SKDC and our communities must focus on the environmental impact that we are making for the next generation.”

Scouts in the South Kesteven District Council chamber.

Graham Watts, SKDC monitoring officer, gave a 30 minute presentation on what happens with SKDC and what they are responsible for.

Councillor Richard Cleaver (Dem Ind, Stamford St John’s), leader of SKDC, Coun Stooke, Councillor Ian Selby (Ind, Grantham Harrowby), were then “kept on their toes” as the scouts asked them questions after.

The groups were then taken to the Mayor’s parlour where the Scouts met Councillor Charmaine Morgan (Dem Ind, Grantham St Vincent’s) and she explained her role.

Parents of the Scouts also talked with the councillors about ongoing debates including Grantham Hospital and the introduction of purple bins.

Coun Stooke wanted to thank Anita Eckersley, clerk for Grantham Charter Trustees, Mayor of Grantham, Councillor Mark Whittington, Graham Watts, Karen Bradford, chief executive, Coun Selby, Coun Cleaver and Coun Morgan.