Centrebus has announced it will be removing bus services that transport pupils into Grantham, causing concern for parents.

The K1, K2 and K3 services, which run from Upper Saxondale to Grantham, will no longer operate from the next academic year, affecting pupils who are currently dropped off at Kesteven and Grantham Girls’ School, King’s School and Grantham Bus Station.

This will affect pupils in surrounding villages as the service will no longer transport pupils from Upper Saxondale, Bingham, Aslockton, Whatton-in-the-Vale, Newton, East Bridgford, Orston, Elton, Radcliffe-on-Trent, Bottesford and Muston.

Mike Watson, who lives in Bottesford and whose two children travel to school in Grantham, is “concerned about the wider impact” of this bus service being removed.

He said: “This decision will obviously create logistical and access problems for people.

“[This includes] those without private transport, add financial burden on families at a time when we can least afford it and add countless more cars to the roads at peak times into Grantham with a subsequent environmental impact.”

In a letter to parents, Centrebus said it had made the “difficult decision” to remove the bus services due to a “combination of factors” including “declining use of the service and rising operational costs”.

The letter also said: “We understand this news will cause inconvenience to some families and we apologise for the disruption it may cause.

“However, you will now need to make alternative arrangements for your child’s transportation to and from school next year.”

Centrebus suggested using Sharpes, which operates bus services to Grantham, and also using train services to Grantham.

