A sculpture that was discovered during a litter pick has been reunited with its owner.

While children from Windmill Forest Church were carrying out a litter pick in Bottesford on Sunday, November 12, one child came across the sculpture of an eagle under some bushes near Bottesford Village Hall.

Wes Marsh, who is a leader with Windmill Forest Church, took the sculpture and posted it on the Bottesford Community Facebook group to try and reunite it with its owner.

Within a short time, the original owner, who wished to remain anonymous, came forward.

Wes said it was “amazing” that he could reunite the sculpture with its owner.

He added: “Most people would either walk past it [the sculpture] or be tempted to keep it.

“[It] feels better knowing the history.”

It turned out that the sculpture was given to the owner, 60, when she was 18 years old as a gift.

On finding the sculpture, Wes said: “[It was] very clean with very minor marks, it almost looked new.”

The owner has now passed the sculpture onto another woman, who also wished to remain anonymous, who recently lost her son and also owned birds of prey, including a golden eagle.

Wes added: “She is over the moon she can have something that will symbolise her son.

“I am so happy that the real owner saw the post and delighted it is to be passed on to someone to value it again.”