Sculptures placed across the district in support of a local hospice will be auctioned off to raise more money for the organisation.

Once St Barnabas Hospice’s HeART Trail ends on Monday, September 4, the hospice will put the 11 sculptures up for auction at Lincoln Museum on Thursday, September 28.

A sculpture made of upcycled tools that formed part of the trail is featured in Grantham.

The Wild at Heart sculpture, by Brett Barker

Caroline Swindin, head of fundraising and lottery at St Barnabas, said: “Bidding on one of our trail sculptures is an amazing opportunity to support local hospice care and obtain a unique ‘HeARTwork’.

“We organised the HeART Trail to show our love for the communities that we serve every day, with over 12,000 people receiving our care annually.

“The trail has seen massive amounts of people take part so far, and we hope the auction will be a huge success too.

The 11 sculptures to be auctioned off.

“We want to raise as much as we can, so if you’re interested in art and supporting a local, independent charity, don’t miss out.

“If you can’t make it to the auction, we have a proxy bid form you can complete on our website.

“Apply for tickets for the HeART Trail auction and get your bidding paddle in the air!”

Bids for the sculptures will begin at £3,000 each, with some of the bespoke metal and wooden sculptures expected to raise over £10,000 each.

Warwick Davies with the 'Seal of Approval' sculpture.

After the trail ends on September 4, Lincoln Museum will host a HeART reunion exhibition from Tuesday, September 12, until Thursday, September 28.

Only a few tickets are available for the event, and can be bought at https://stbarnabashospice.co.uk/hearttrail/auction/.

St Barnabas thanks Lincoln Museum for hosting the auction, Brown&CoJHWalter for running the evening’s bidding, and HeART Trail sponsors Tipsy Imp for providing the auction’s drinks reception.