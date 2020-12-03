A collection of sculptures are going up in Grantham town centre as part of a cultural pilot programme funded by Historic England.

Conveying the community’s reflections of Grantham during lockdown, the temporary sculptures have been created by local artists and will form part of the town’s Christmas lights display.

Historic England awarded South Kesteven District Council funding to run the project as part of the Government’s High Street Heritage Action Zone programme announced earlier in 2020.

A lockdown-inspired sculpture by Claire Carrington. (43389354)

Working with members of the Grantham arts community and in association with Grantham Arts Trail, sculptural artworks incorporating recycled and green materials have been designed and created. These will be sited using six of the existing Christmas tree mounts on Narrow Westgate. They will be lit at night and will form part of the town’s festive lights display until January 6, 2021.

Inspiration has come from residents and community groups and concepts are as diverse as wildlife, angels, bicycle wheels and bubbles.

The artists involved include Claire Carrington (whose sculpture is pictured above), Anne-Marie Kerr, Angela Thorpe, Emilie Nunn, Lumo Workshop and Grantham College students Cara Newton and Marcus Miller.

Councillor Rosemary Trollope-Bellew, cabinet member for culture and visitor economy, said: “The project offers a marvellous opportunity for a group of local artists to let their imaginations take flight in the creation of these sculptures.

“The works will celebrate Grantham town centre and are inspired by its people. The project is just the start of a programme of work that will bring together creative individuals and cultural organisations from across the town, working in collaboration to entertain and inspire residents and visitors over the coming months.”

For more information and images of the sculptures, along with insights into the inspiration, design and construction of the pieces in an online exhibition go to www.granthamactionzone.co.uk