The district council has received a grant of £10,000 to create an arts trail of sculptures in Grantham town centre reflecting experiences of lockdown.

Historic England has awarded South Kesteven District Council the money to run the project as part of the Government’s High Street Heritage Action Zone programme announced last month.

The cultural pilot will see local artists create a trail of sculptures which convey the community’s reflections of Grantham during lockdown.

The project is part of the £1.25 million High Street Heritage Action Zone Programmewhich is being delivered by economic growth company, InvestSK, on behalf of SKDC.

Councillor Rosemary Trollope-Bellew, the council's cabinet member for culture and visitor economy, said: “Lockdown was an extraordinary time for all of us. This project offers the unique opportunity for residents to reflect upon their personal experience of lockdown in Grantham and highlight any new aspects of the town they may have noticed during those quieter times.

“Whether you observed the beautiful buildings beyond the shop fronts or came across a new area you’ve not ventured through before, this is your chance to reflect and share your thoughts about Grantham’s town centre."

InvestSK is encouraging residents to contribute their reflections to inspire a series of new 3D sculptures to be commissioned by local artists as part of the arts trail.

People can submit their ideas by emailing heritage@investsk.co.uk or tweet @InvestSK by Friday, October 16. You can share your thoughts in either words or visual form.

The sculptures will be installed around Grantham’s town centre in early December for residents and visitors to explore as part of the Historic England cultural programme art trail.