A trail of sculptures which convey thoughts on lockdown has been installed as part of the town’s Christmas lights.

The six temporary sculptures by local artists will remain on display in Westgate until January 6.

Historic England awarded South Kesteven District Council funding to run the project as part of the Government’s High Street Heritage Action Zone programme announced earlier this year.

The sculptures have beensited using six of the existing Christmas tree mounts on Narrow Westgate. They are lit up at night.

Inspiration for the sculptures has come from residents and community groups and concepts are as diverse as wildlife, angels, bicycle wheels and bubbles.

The six sculptures include an installation called Freedom in Lockdown by Angela Thorpe. She said: “The one thing that stood out to me personally during lockdown was the amount of families and individuals out on their bikes.”

Angela has used recycled bicycle wheels along with reflectors. Written on them is a place or visual observation noticed by individuals and families while out cycling during the restrictions.

Another sculpture is called Dragonfly, by local artist Claire Carrington. She said: “During the first lockdown, I, like many others, decided to use it as an opportunity to get outside and enjoy nature.”

The sculpture is made of recycled materials including tin lids, ring pulls, old cutlery, wire hangers, chicken wire and kitchen utensils.

The Democratisation of Knowledge by Lou Jones and Nadya Monfrinoli is a homage to Grantham’s heritage as a seat of learning and home to the Trigge chained library, founded in 1598 for the ‘better increasinge of learnings and knowledge’. It was the

first public library in the country.

Placing Echoes by Emilie Nunn is an artwork that has been created through shared conversations over lockdown with the local community. Emilie has used photoswith permission of Grantham Civic Society.

Messages and a Bubble is by Marcus Miller and Cara Newton, students of Grantham College. Their sculpture explores the phenomenon of bubbles combined with messages that represent the feelings of the community, of separation, frustration and ultimately of hope.

And finally, Angels is a work by Anne-Marie Kerr. She said: “I had researched angels, their meaning/virtues, but when lockdown started I heard myself and others using ‘angel’ or ‘angels’ in conversation more and more, with particular reference to nurses, doctors, key workers and the emergency services.

“I am using this opportunity to create a series of angelic forms to represent the virtues and goodness that surfaced during what was a dark time for some.”

For more details on the sculptures and where they can be found go to www.granthamactionzone.co.uk