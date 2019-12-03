A crowd Santas set off on the first Grantham Santa Fun Run and Walk on Sunday morning.

The frosty morning saw around 200 Santas take part in the inaugural Rotary Club of Grantham Kesteven-organised event.

Following a warm-up, participants set off from Wyndham Park and chose between a 2.5k route through the park or a 5k route that also took in the neighbouring Queen Elizabeth Park.