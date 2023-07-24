A seafood restaurant is “absolutely thrilled” to be shortlisted for a prestigious award.

Tinel Seafood and Grill Restaurant, in Wharf Road, has been shortlisted as a finalist for the Good Food Award 2023/2024.

Flavio Serra, owner of the restaurant, said: “This recognition is a testament to our unwavering commitment to delivering the finest seafood dining experience.

Staff outside the Tinel Seafood and Grill Restaurant with their award.

“We owe this incredible achievement to our loyal customers who have consistently supported us and savoured the unique flavours we bring to the table.

“Your positive feedback and appreciation have been instrumental in our journey so far.”

Anyone who would like to vote for the restaurant can do so at https://www.goodfoodaward.com/VOTE/?fbclid=IwAR2Syzdseujyyt6DMjamuyptBb9ZhsJP7Sm7IIrC-QHS-VdX0yxWlWBZB9s.

The restaurant won the award last year and hopes to achieve it for a second time.