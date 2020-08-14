Search is on for offenders who dumped largest fly-tip near Grantham

An investigation is taking place into what is believed to be the largest fly-tip ever dumped in the county.

The 20 tonnes of waste was dumped in a lane near Fulbeck last month.

The environmental health team at South Kesteven District Council and the Environment Agency are working together to secure evidence which it is hoped will lead to the offenders.

Coun Dr Peter Moseley with the fly-tip at Fulbeck. (40430123)

Cabinet member for commercial and operations, Councillor Dr Peter Moseley, said: "This is the largest fly-tip I have ever seen.

"It is an example of appalling antisocial behaviour and disrespect for both our environment and local residents.

"If we can bring people to account for this despicable act against our countryside, I hope the legal process will support our aim to stamp this out by issuing the most severe penalty available.

Local company TGF clears up the huge fly-tip in a lane at Fulbeck. (40430125)

"Someone may have seen something, so I ask anyone who has passed through to think back and let us know so that we can take steps to prevent this sort of behaviour.

"Please be vigilant. If you see something suspicious, then report it or we could see more of the same."

Anyone with information is asked to contact the council on 01476 406080 or the police on their non-emergency number, 101.

Local Company TGF cleared away the waste for SKDC and removed it safely to Leadenham landfill site.

SKDC also urges anyone using a waste carrier to check that they are legal and registered by calling the Environment Agency on 03708 506506 or visiting https://bit.ly/check-waste-carrier

