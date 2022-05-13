A new What's On brochure has been released to reveal the summer programme for the Guildhall Arts Centre.

Printed copies of the brochure can be found at Grantham's Guildhall Arts Centre and the brochure can also be viewed online on the centre's website.

The brochure has details of a wide variety of events that will be taking place across the district, including family workshops, comedy nights and music.

Guildhall Arts Centre Summer brochure (56654984)

Councillor Rosemary Trollope-Bellew, SKDC cabinet member for culture and the visitor economy, said: "It’s absolutely brilliant to see our arts centres back open and running after such a difficult time during the pandemic.

"Our arts teams have worked hard to organise top class entertainment across the board, with something for everyone. We are extremely excited to once again be able to welcome audiences to events right across the district."

Some of the events in Grantham include Neil Sands and his West End Crast, who will be performing in celebration of the Queen's Jubilee on May 20.

The Groove Disco for adults with additional needs will also be returning, and there is more family fun dor the summer with a range of workshops and a summer camp from resident youth drama group New Youth.

View the Guildhall Arts Centre brochure here.