Seat to honour RAF regiment’s local link

A Grantham councillor who served in the armed forces is using a new council grants fund to help pay for a seat to honour the RAF Regiment.

The seat is planned to go next to an existing seat on St Peter’s Hill, which was erected in 2016 to remember Nick Peacock who grew up in Grantham, but was tragically killed aged 20 by a bomb in Ireland during 1989.

Coun Dean Ward said: “I was ex-RAF Regiment and the RAF regiment was formed by Royal Warrant on February 1 1942 with its first depot being RAF Belton park, so I thought of commissioning a bench to commemorate this.”

Such a seat would be non-political and would stand for a hundred years, whereas funding ten smaller projects would soon be forgotten.

Mr Ward continued: “I approached a local tradesman, a Chris Kennedy at Roll and Scroll for the job and it came in at £1,250. I have chipped in the £250 and the grant covered the rest.”

The councillor, who served at Catterick and Waddington, then told the 2,500-member Facebook group of the ex RAF Regiment and Service Regiment, which supported his plan.

“They insisted on having a solid brass RAF Regiment crest on there as well but there wasn’t any on the market so we found an artisan in China to make the mould for the project and another £300 was sent to me to get the Brass crest incorporated.”

The RAF Regiment, now based at RAF Honington, is to send a padre (military clergyman) for the dedication on Sunday May 20 at 10.30am. The Mayor of Grantham will unveil the seat.

Mr Ward added: “The date corresponds with the annual Regiment reunion held at the Black Dog pub so there will be plenty of ex-servicemen in attendance.”