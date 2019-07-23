A planning application has been resubmitted to build 46 affordable homes in Great Gonerby – despite previously being refused.

Developers want to build a mix of shared ownership and rented accommodation, made up of two, three and four-bedroom properties off Easthorpe Road and Belton Lane, Great Gonerby.

Applicant Longhurst Group’s previous application was rejected in April by South Kesteven District Council’s planning committee over concerns about the impact on local education and health services.

Plan for houses in Great Gonerby. (14119895)

More than £150,000 had been asked for from education and health bodies, however, Longhurst said it would not be able to provide a viable scheme if they were requested.

They also had concerns over the impact of the two-storey homes on nearby bungalows.

A 153-signature petition was also handed in to the council objecting to the proposal over concerns on increased traffic, insufficient local infrastructure and service, disruption during construction, location of bungalows, harm to character of village and lack of bus provision.

The scheme has now been reviewed to address issues raised including members’ concerns over design, said the applicant.

The new application plans to move several of the plots to increase landscape opportunities, reduce hard landscaping under the existing mature hedgerow and trees and reduce the number of vehicle access points for private driveways.

A decision on the application will be made in due course.