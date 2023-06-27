A new bubble tea business has opened in town.

Pancha Time, in Welby Street, opened on June 16 and is family-run.

Van Nguyvn, cousin of the owner, said the family wants to “pass on the traditional way to produce bubble tea” to the people of Grantham.

He added: “We are from Vietnam and as a family, we love bubble tea.

“We want to bring something different to Grantham and attract more people so hopefully businesses open in town and make it busy again.”

At the moment, the shop sells a variety of bubble tea drinks, but in the future it will see if there is a demand for food and introduce this into its store.

Earlier this year, another bubble tea business called The Boba Bar opened in Market Place, Grantham.

The building of The Boba Bar is in the former site of G. Skinner & Sons Butchers.