A charity golf day will be held for a second time in memory of the organiser’s “well-loved” mother and to raise money for Missing People.

The golf event, organised by Grantham woman Karen Horton, will take place at Stoke Rochford Golf Club on Friday, June 30.

Alongside raising money for charity Missing People, it is in memory of Karen’s mother Margaret Horton, who went missing on February 21 and was sadly found dead that same day.

Margaret Horton (left) and Karen Horton (right) on Karen's wedding day. (63049282)

Karen hopes to “create a legacy in her memory”, she said.

She added: “My mum always set out to help others and I want this to continue in her honour.

“The more we talk openly about mental health and missing people, the more we can de-stigmatise it so people know there is help out there.

“I would like to continue this golf day on an annual basis so that we can help other families.”

Margaret volunteered at St Barnabas Hospice and also worked with Age UK.

She had a passion for floristry and also won various awards, including a first place prize at the Chelsea Flower Show.

Karen added: “She was also a huge part of the community and was chairperson of Woodhall Spa Flower club until recently, a regular whist player and part of the local church’s congregation.

“She also had a mischievous sense of humour and an infectious laugh!”

This is the second time Karen has organised a charity golf day in aid of Missing People, with the first held at Belton Woods Hotel last year.

This event raised £10,493 for the charity.

At this year’s event there will be “more competitions, more golfers and a new location”, said Karen.

She added: “ [There will be] goody bags, laughs, enjoyable golf, fun competitions, amusing sporting tales from [former rugby union player] Rory Underwood, dinner, raffle and an auction.

“Last year everyone said how wonderful it was to bring the local community together.

“Many people had not seen each other since before the pandemic so it was lovely to see old friends meeting up again and new friends laughing together.

“You don’t have to be a good golfer!

“It is such a wonderful opportunity to have a fun day whilst also helping a very important, small charity who have an ever-increasing demand on their resources.”

Alongside 18 holes of goal, there will be a two-course dinner and half a bottle of wine per person.

The event costs £70 per person or £260 for a team of four.

For Stoke Rochford Golf Club members, it cost £40 per person and £150 for a team of four.

To donate prizes or purchase tickets, contact Karen by email at karenlhorton@hotmail.com or call her on 07709 350872.