Second coronavirus case is reported in Lincolnshire

It is being reported that a second case of Coronavirus (Covid-19) has been recorded in Lincolnshire.

And the understanding is that a total of three cases have now been confirmed.

Professor Derek Ward, Director of Public Health for Lincolnshire County Council, this morning told BBC Radio Lincolnshire that the latest case would be announced today.

Cornavirus has been declared a pandemic by the World Health organization (WHO). (31479588)

The first diagnosed patient in the county is now said to have fully recovered.

In an interview with DJ Melvyn Prior this morning, Prof Ward said: "We will be announcing today we have got two cases now in Lincolnshire county itself. So we had one and we were notified of a new case so we've now got two cases in Lincolnshire.

"I don't actually cover North East Lincs but my understanding, certainly from yesterday, was there was one other case in Greater Lincolnshire - so in Greater Lincolnshire, my understanding, is we now have three cases."

He added that in the first case, announced on Friday last week, the person has now fully recovered and that 'they will actually be immune going forward.'

