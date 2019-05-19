Second disability awareness workshop in Grantham hailed a success

Employers across Grantham were invited to take part in a Disability Awareness workshop on Friday.

The aim of the two-and-a-half hour event, which was organised by Grantham Jobcentre at Grantham Tennis Club, was to help employers build confidence in recruiting and employing people with disabilities and health conditions.

This included presentations and sharing good practice and knowledge.

Employers from across Grantham attended the workshop on Friday. (10366443)

The workshop focussed on ‘deafness and employment’ and ‘chronic fatigue syndrome (CFS) and employment’.

These conditions are often hidden and people can be wary about disclosing them to an employer.

A range of employers attended the workshop including Duncan and Toplis, Grantham College, Grantham Tennis Club, Oldrids/Downtown, PMP Recruitment, Reflect Recruitment, Specialised Chemicals, Thera Trust, Totemic and The Woodland Trust.

Alison Lewis, of Deaf Lincs and Grantham College, was invited to deliver a presentation and give an insight into the factors that can affect people who are deaf, and those with hearing loss, in the workplace and give suggestions for adjustments and tools that can help.

The next guest speaker was Lynsey Woodman, the clinical lead for the NHS Lincolnshire CFS/ME service, who wanted to help build understanding of this often misunderstood condition.

She spoke about what employers can do to help their employees within the workplace including reducing sensory overload. This can be repositioning a desk if needed, using ear defenders, screen dimmers, offering flexible working hours if possible and allowing a longer graduated return.

Joe Hill, a pupil at Priory Ruskin Academy and a regular public speaker on ME/CFS, then went on to share his personal experience of someone who has managed the condition in his own life.

Jonathan Beech, employer adviser at Grantham Jobcentre, helped organise the workshop, which is the second disability workshop hosted by the organisation.

He said: “We want to make sure that Grantham is a great place to work if you have a disability and that local employers know how to support and get the best from the talents of their employees.

“These events show that there are many myths surrounding employment of people with disabilities, and it is easy for employers to inadvertently exclude potential employees who have much to contribute. With knowledge, simple low cost or free reasonable adjustments, they can unlock an employee’s potential and often the governments ‘Access to Work’ scheme can support with additional help.

“We are really happy to have the support of such a wide range of prominent local businesses, and welcome the involvement of other interested local empoyers.”

Deborah Wylie, consultant at Reflect Recruitment in Grantham, found the workshop very informative.

She said: “As a recruitment consultancy specialising in the local area, Reflect Recruitment feel it is really important to keep up to date with all aspects that can affect our candidates and employers.

“We find the disability workshops that the jobcentre runs essential to helping us to work effectively with local employers. The speakers are always informative with great advice and the round table discussions mean that we can really get to the heart of the issue and how we can help our clients.”

The jobcentre organised the event with support and assistance from Grantham Tennis Club, which provides facilities and activities for people with health conditions and disabilities.

Employers who are interested in improving their ‘disability confidence’ can contact Jonathan by emailing jonathan.beech@dwp.gov.uk

He would also like to hear from anyone who could provide a suitable venue for the next workshop.