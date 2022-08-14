Another fire happened at Queen Elizabeth Park in Grantham just 24 hours after the first.

Voluntary group RiverCare Grantham said the fire yesterday (Saturday) happened just a few metres from the first blaze, which happened after someone left a plastic bottle out in the hot sun.

RiverCare praised the quick actions of nearby Belton Grove residents who called Lincolnshire Fire and Rescue and went over with buckets to start putting it out.

The second fire at Queen Elizabeth Park in Grantham. Photo: RiverCare

On Facebook, RiverCare Grantham said: "The cause is unknown but possibly a discarded cigarette butt.

"We applaud your fast actions and for looking out for our adopted stretch of river as well as the efforts of our rivercarers who tirelessly pick up litter from our riverside to eliminate such wildfire risks.

"Please, please do put your litter in a bin or take home and extinguish cigarette butts in the ash trays of nearby riverside bins."