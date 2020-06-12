Second gathering of protesters to meet outside Grantham Hospital
Published: 07:00, 12 June 2020
A “socially distanced” gathering will take place next week to protest against the changes at Grantham Hospital.
Organisers of the Fighting 4 Grantham Hospital group will hold the demonstration outside of the facility on Monday at 12.30pm.
They are asking those who attend to maintain social distancing and wear a mask, as well as bring banners to “show your love for our hospital” and chalk.
More by this authorDaniel Jaines, Local Democracy Reporter