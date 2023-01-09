For the second time in weeks, another lucky ticket holder has won £250 in the council's lottery.

The winner of the money is a supporter of The Thorold Arms Community Benefit Society, which is one of 120 good causes that benefits from South Kesteven District Council's LotterySK.

So far the society has received more than £7,000 as its percentage of tickets have been bought by supporters.

LotterySK (3711067)

As part of the council-run lottery, ticket holders have the chance to win £25,000 in a weekly draw and nominated causes will receive 50p for every £1 ticket sold.

Another 10p from each ticket sale goes to the SK Community Fund, meaning that 60 per cent of each £1 ticket goes to support good causes in South Kesteven. Every ticket has a one in 50 chance of winning.

An added incentive of the lottery is a superdraw, which will be held on Saturday, February 25, offering the chance to win a year's supply of HelloFresh grocery boxes.

To buy tickets or register as a good cause, go to www.lotterysk.co.uk.

On the website there is also information and advice for group wanting help on how to encourage ticket sales.