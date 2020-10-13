A second sixth form pupil has tested positive for Covid-19 at Sir William Robertson Academy.

Earlier today, year 12 and 13 students at the Wellbourn-based academy were sent home after a sixth form pupil tested positive.

A letter sent to parents this morning states that virtual learning will be set up for sixth form students from tomorrow.

The letter, sent by headteacher Mark Guest, also assures parents that the action taken was "carefully planned, proportionate" and following advice from Lincolnshire's health protection team.