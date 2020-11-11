Second Poundland store will open next month in Grantham

A second Poundland store will open in Grantham next month.

The new store will open on the Sankt Augustin Retail Park on December 5. The company says its existing store in the Isaac Newton Centre will remain open.

The second store will employ 12 full-time staff plus five temporary staff over the Christmas period.

A second Poundland store will open in Grantham on December 5. (43077722)

The new Poundland will sell clothing from the PEP&CO range and also frozen/chilled food.

A unit was left empty on the retail park when Home Bargains relocated to the Dysart Retail Park earlier this year. Iceland is the latest store to open at the Sankt Augustin site, taking over a unit vacated by Poundworld which closed after the company went into administration.

The new Poundland store is one of 10 being opened in the UK and Ireland in the run-up to Christmas.

The new stores – under the Poundland banner in the UK and the Dealz brand in Ireland – will employ more than 280 colleagues, including more than 160 in the UK.

They are the first to be confirmed as Poundland prepares to open 45 new stores over the next 12 months in an investment of over £15 million.

News of the new stores comes as a Channel 4 TV documentary “Inside Poundland: Secrets from the Shop Floor” is due to air next month following Poundland’s transformation plans including new stores, relocations, refits and extended ranges.

The company says that at a time when many retailers are in retreat, Poundland is committed to opening more stores in town centres and retail parks and playing a vital role as an essential retailer to communities across the country.

The expansion is part of Poundland’s transformation which has also seen it extend the range of products available so that customers can buy more of what they need under one roof.

All the new stores will have PEP&CO clothing and homeware and selected stores will also be part of the chilled and frozen food rollout, known internally as Project Diamond Ice, which will have reached 119 stores by Christmas.

Poundland managing director Barry Williams said: “Poundland is going through the biggest transformation in our history and as part of that we’ve got ambitious plans to open new stores across the country where we can be a vital part of the retail community.

“We’ve broadened our ranges in groceries and household products and we’ve introduced PEP&CO clothing and homeware which means our customers can buy more of what they need under one roof.

“We aim to bring amazing value to our customers every day and are proud to be playing our part in keeping our town centres and retail parks alive and making them places where people want to shop.”

Poundland says its new stores will operate to the highest standards of hygiene and safety, with barrier screens at checkouts and thorough cleaning regimes applied across the day. Customers are asked to observe official guidelines on social distancing and wearing masks.