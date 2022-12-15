A second retailer located at Belvoir Castle’s retail village has announced “with a very heavy heart” it will be closing.

B Jewellery, located at the Engine Yard, will be closing down its site due to a fall in the retail village’s footfall and parking charges.

This follows the announcement that Idle Mole, a garden centre in the Engine Yard, will also be closing for similar reasons.

B Jewellery at the Engine Yard. (61341052)

Belynda Faulkner, owner of B Jewellery, said: “With huge regret we have been forced to close our store at the Engine Yard.

“As we have feared for some time, the decisions made by the castle have impacted our customers, my staff and my business at this site.

“With parking charges and bad management choices it has all but destroyed an amazing local independent retail site.

“Effective December 23, B Jewellery will be closing its doors at this site.”

The jewellery store first opened three-and-a-half years ago at the Engine Yard and “it is just a shame as the site could have been so much more,” added Belinda.

However, a spokesperson from the Engine Yard has said they are in “ongoing dialogue” with the jewellery store to “put a new tenancy agreement in place”.

The spokesperson added: “We’re continuing to meet with them and hope this can be resolved quickly.”

B Jewellery still has two other sites, in Oakham and Wellingborough, and anyone who has purchased gifts and needs to exchange or alter them can visit either of these stores.

The store is also still operating online and delivers across the UK.