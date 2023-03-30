A Grantham academy welcomed three guests to speak at its 'Women in Industry' event.

Staff and Year 10 and Year 11 students at West Grantham Secondary Academy welcomed Zoë Blake, CEO of CareLoop Health, Slava Barber, head of human resources UK and EU at Soloprotect, and Helen Waite, deputy director at the Department for Education.

The day was aimed to inspire female students to aim higher in their career goals.

Pictured left to right: Slava Barber Head of Human Resources UK and EU at Soloprotect, Helen Waite, Deputy Director at the Department for Education, Principal of West Grantham C of E Secondary Academy, Clare Barber and Zoë Blake, CEO of CareLoop Health. (63291083)

Clare Barber, principal of the school, said: "We want our KS4 girls to attain the confidence to achieve their rightful place in society and the world of work.

"As a school, we wanted to ensure that West Grantham girls are given the opportunity to listen to women who have achieved extraordinary things in business."

The guests were given a tour of the school. They then met with small groups of students to tackle subjects covering educational choices, resilience, and imposter syndrome amongst other topics.

Pictured left to right: Student Khrystyna Buts, Slava Barber, Head of Human Resources UK and EU at Soloprotect, and student Alise Kuluyk. (63291080)

Also Slava, who is a Ukrainian national, was able to spend time speaking to two of the academy's younger students who are from Ukraine.

Miss Blake said that it was an "honour" to be invited to the school and talk with the students.

She added: "The school has a lovely welcoming atmosphere. I found the teachers and the pupils to be warm and engaging.

Zoë Blake, CEO of CareLoop Health, speaking to a small group of students. (63291077)

"During our conversations, the girls asked insightful questions and demonstrated they were genuinely interested in understanding the role I do today and how I got there."

Student Ella-May Cooper found the event beneficial. She said: "It gave me an understanding that you can do anything you put your mind to."

Miss Waite also enjoyed speaking to the students as she discussed her own career and experience on working in the civil service.

She said: "It was fantastic to take part in an event designed to raise the aspiration of girls.

"The civil service offers jobs at all levels right across the country, including a whole range of apprenticeships. It was great to be able to share that information and some of my own career journey in the civil service."

The students learned that with hard work and focus it is possible to achieve their goals.

Student Selina Ambrose-Leigh said: "It was really well done with a wide range in jobs. It helped to reassure me to aim for high performing jobs."

CJ Davidge, another student at the school, found the workshop "very enjoyable" and student Mabel Howard said it taught her about the opportunities open to her.

To sum up the workshop, student Georgi-Lea Askew had a few words of wisdom and said: "No matter what your background is, you have the power to turn it around at any moment. Your worst enemy is often yourself.”

Miss Barber felt the event was a great success and concluded: "Listening to students break down the reasons that foster low self-esteem or low aspirations means they now grasp how to overcome those barriers.

"I would like to thank Slava, Helen and Zoë for taking the time to show our students that with hard work and ambition, and a brave outlook, that they can achieve anything."