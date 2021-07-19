A school is one of only 50 in England to receive funds for a total rebuild.

Communities Secretary Robert Jenrick has announced Toot Hill School, Bingham, as one of a total of 100 schools to be awarded funding as part of the School Rebuilding Programme — which carries out major rebuilding and refurbishment projects of educational buildings across England.

The first 50 schools involved were announced in February this year, while Toot Hill was announced as part of the July cohort.

Communities Secretary and Newark MP Robert Jenrick.

“I’m delighted that Toot Hill will be one of the 50 schools the government is funding for a rebuild," said Mr Jenrick.

"Toot Hill is a fantastic school. It's played such an important part in the lives of so many young people from Bingham and right across the county as well, because young people have travelled from Newark and elsewhere to benefit from the school.

"But it's always been true for as long as I've known it, that the buildings were rather tired and in need of investment.

Toot Hill School, Bingham. (31865424)

"I was very pleased a few years ago to help open the sixth form centre, which was a step in the right direction, but more investment was is is needed.

"So, today's news is really welcome.

"I hope it will send pupils, parents and the fantastic teachers at Toot Hill in to the much-needed summer holidays with a spring in their step.

"Congratulations to everyone involved.

"Bingham is growing, it's changing and it's important the school does as well, along with the new leisure centre which is taking shape and other facilities that will come in the months and years ahead.

"These are really vital investments for the town. I look forward to seeing the plans develop."

The current school was built in 1969 and has been at the heart of the community for over 50 years.

Toot Hill School, Bingham. (49346941)

Toot Hill is a thriving and over-subscribed secondary school, rated as outstanding by Ofsted and ranked among the top 2% of schools nationally.

The school's trust NOVA said the new building will ensure the exceptional standards at the school were backed up by a facility to match.

Executive head Sandy Paley said: “Last year, Toot Hill School celebrated its 50th year as a comprehensive school. Having worked alongside the staff and students for 22 of these years in its ageing accommodation, I know just how much this will mean to all who will work and learn there in the future.

"It is so exciting to know that our children will now be able to learn in and enjoy an environment befitting of their attitudes and aspirations. The new school building, so richly deserved by our local community, will greatly compliment the wider infrastructural development that the Bingham area is currently experiencing.”

Chris Eardley, head of school, said: “Following such a challenging academic year for our local community, this incredible news provides us with even more optimism going into the new academic year.

"Quite simply, our exceptional students deserve a modern and outstanding school facility to house the inspiring teaching and amazing learning experiences that are already taking place every day.

"I eagerly await the day when I will be able to welcome all members of the Toot Hill family to our new school.”

NOVA Education Trust chief executive Ashfaq Rahman said: “We are thrilled that the Department for Education has recognised that there is a genuine need for investment in the infrastructure at Toot Hill School.

"Toot Hill plays a vital role and has always worked in close partnership with the local community, this new building will help us to further strengthen that relationship.

"It’s fantastic that it will finally have the facilities to match the outstanding quality produced by the school’s teachers and pupils.”