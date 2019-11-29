Marston and Houghton villagers celebrate the re-opening of the pub they bought and campaigned to save
Published: 10:07, 29 November 2019
| Updated: 10:09, 29 November 2019
Villagers just north of Grantham have been celebrating the re-opening of their ‘local.’
The Thorold in Marston, will open to the public tomorrow (Saturday) at 11am, following a private opening to supporters and shareholders last night (Thursday).
Cutting the ribbon tomorrow morning will be the chairman of the village Women's Institute and long-time village resident Sybil Howard.
