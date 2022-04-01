Grantham was home to changeable weather as March bid us farewell with a somewhat unexpected covering of snow.

For anyone waking up on Thursday morning the town and surrounding villages were white over with plenty of people grabbing their cameras to picture the snowy scenes.

While snow in March is not unusual, it was a dramatic turn as just a few days earlier it had been 19C and more sun hats and sun cream, than bobble hats and gloves. Even within the space of a few hours the wintry scenes were changing as these comparison pictures show.

The pictures on the left were taken first thing in the morning but slide the button in the middle of the image and it reveals a very different scene by the middle of the afternoon.

The Met Office credits a cold Arctic maritime airmass pushing for bringing the unsettled conditions and morning frosts.

For the rest of Friday in Lincolnshire, the Met Office forecasts "further wintry showers affecting coastal areas overnight, although many inland areas will be largely dry, with clear spells and a widespread frost."

There's a risk of icy patches but the winds are easing and coldest, or minimum temperature will be -3C.

Readers and photographers alike were keen to share their pictures of the day too.

A snowman created in Grantham by Paula Dobin. (55823804)

Harlaxton in the snow, taken by Paul Clark. (55823801)

A snowy scene in this garden in Woolsthorpe by Belvoir (RSM Photography) (55831622)

Barrowby Gate is covered in snow on March 31, 2022. (55832567)

Did you get out in the snow or photograph spring? Send your pictures to us at comment@granthamjournal.co.uk including a name and contact phone number.