See the fireworks at Belvoir Castle's Engine Yard
See the fireworks at Belvoir Castle’s Engine Yard on Saturday November 3.
Warm up with a Bailey’s hot chocolate whilst watching a firework display by the wonderful MLE Pyrotechnics and toast your toes on the bonfire.
Gates open at 5.30pm for music entertainment and food from our outdoor kitchen including hot dogs, burgers, toffee apples and much more.
Refreshments for both little ones and adults will be available too.
Bonfire from 6pm and fireworks start at 7.45pm.
Tickets for adults cost £9, children are £5, family £22 (2 adults 2 children) and children under six are free.
For tickets, visit: www.eventbrite.co.uk/e/bonfire-fireworks-at-the-engine-yard-tickets-51454955156
COMMENTS ()
Register or log in via Facebook, Twitter, LinkedIn, Google+ or your Iliffe Media account to post comments.
Iliffe Media does not moderate comments. Please click here for our house rules.
People who post abusive comments about other users or those featured in articles will be banned.
Thank you. Your comment has been received and will appear on the site shortly.
Terms of Comments
We do not actively moderate, monitor or edit contributions to the reader comments but we may intervene and take such action as we think necessary, please click here for our house rules.
If you have any concerns over the contents on our site, please either register those concerns using the report abuse button, contact us here.