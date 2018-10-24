See the fireworks at Belvoir Castle’s Engine Yard on Saturday November 3.

Warm up with a Bailey’s hot chocolate whilst watching a firework display by the wonderful MLE Pyrotechnics and toast your toes on the bonfire.

Gates open at 5.30pm for music entertainment and food from our outdoor kitchen including hot dogs, burgers, toffee apples and much more.

Refreshments for both little ones and adults will be available too.

Bonfire from 6pm and fireworks start at 7.45pm.

Tickets for adults cost £9, children are £5, family £22 (2 adults 2 children) and children under six are free.

For tickets, visit: www.eventbrite.co.uk/e/bonfire-fireworks-at-the-engine-yard-tickets-51454955156