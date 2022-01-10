I would like to sincerely thank Laycie Beck and all Journal staff involved for the wonderful tribute to my late brother John, in the Grantham Journal of December 24.

I would also like to thank Norman Locking and Brian Bradley for supplying much of the information in the tribute. Brian has asked me to thank the Journal staff on his behalf for their excellent work.

Losing John on November 30 was very sad and I have lost not only a much loved brother, but my best friend and I will miss him greatly.

John Burnett in the late 1980s. (53908436)

However, seeing the tribute helped so much and has made me even more proud of him.

Thank you all very much.

Judith Burnett

Welham Street

Grantham