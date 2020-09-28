District councils across Lincolnshire are backing a nation-wide scheme to support people on low incomes who have to self-isolate if they test positive for coronavirus and cannot work from home.

The Test and Trace Support Payment is being rolled out as the number of cases nationally rise. It has been introduced in response to feedback from local authorities and directors of public health that some residents are struggling to self-isolate due to financial constraints.

The support payment will help ensure that people on low incomes are able to stay at home and self-isolate when they are asked to do so by the NHS Test and Trace.

It will also encourage more people to get tested without the added pressure of losing income. It is hoped the scheme will help lead to a reduction in the transmissions of COVID-19.

Semantha Neal, Chair of Communities and Volunteer Cell at the LRF said: “It is important that people are made aware of the new payment and that they are not worrying about missing out financially if they cannot work.

"The message is clear self-isolation helps prevent family friends and the community from contracting coronavirus as well as helping to protect the health and care system. If you have to self-isolate, meet the eligible criteria and cannot work from home – support is available through your local district council.”

Individuals who are required to self-isolate and who meet the benefits-linked eligibility criteria will be entitled to £500, which will be payable in a lump sum. This will be subject to income tax but not national insurance.

A claim can be made for each period of self-isolation required, meaning people can receive multiple payments as long as all the eligibility criteria has been met and evidence provide.

The scheme will run until January 31 2021 and will be administered by the local authority.

The scheme will begin on September 28, alongside the legal duty to self-isolate, which means if anyone is asked to self-isolate on or after this date they will be eligible.

Local authorities are working hard to put the necessary processes in place to support this scheme by October 12, and anyone asked to self-isolate between September 28 and October 12 will be eligible to receive a backdated payment.

Those eligible for the financial support must meet all the following criteria:

·have been asked to self-isolate by NHS Test and Trace

·must be employed or self-employed

·must not be able to work from home, and, as a result, will therefore lose income as a consequence of the above.

·they must also be in receipt of benefits including any of the following: Universal Credit, Working Tax credit, income-related employment and support allowance, income-based jobseeker’s allowance, income support, pension credit or housing benefit.

People will be able to make an online application or via telephone and will be asked to submit supporting evidence which includes:

·a notification from NHS Test and Trace asking them to self-isolate (this will include a unique ID number

·a bank statement

·proof of employment or if they are self-employed , evidence of self- assessment returns trading income

A discretional fund will also be available for individuals who do not qualify for the Test and Trace Support Payment but require financial support to self-isolate.

Whilst the new support payment is aimed at helping people on low income self-isolate, the government has warned those who choose to ignore the rules will face significant fines.

New fines for those breaching self-isolation rules will start at £1,000 – bringing this in line with the penalty for breaking quarantine after international travel - but could increase to up to £10,000 for repeat offences and for the most egregious breaches, including for those preventing others from self-isolating.

Lincolnshire County Council has created a page to direct people to the right district council, which links directly to the forms on their websites.

The NHS Test and Trace service will provide evidence that someone has been told to self-isolate. This evidence can be shared with an employer or education provider. Get an isolation note if you need evidence that you’ve been told to self-isolate.

Further details can be found on the Government website: https://www.gov.uk/government/news/new-package-to-support-and-enforce-self-isolation

