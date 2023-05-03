A 14-year-old boy has won two awards for his work in creating and raising money through a sensory garden at his school.

Clem Beardmore, from Bottesford, has won His Majesty’s Lord Lieutenant of Leicestershire’s Young Leader of the Year, and also the Professional Gardeners Guild Inspirational Gardener of the Year.

Clem, alongside his mum Kate and brother Spike, attended an award ceremony at County Hall, in Glenfield, Leicestershire, and arrived in style, courtesy of Mark at Knight’s Executive Travel, of Grantham.

Clem Beardmore, 14, was awarded the His Majesty’s Lord Lieutenant of Leicestershire Young Leader of the Year and The Professional Gardeners Guild Award for Inspirational Gardener.

The Priory Belvoir Academy student was “surprised” to be a finalist.

He said: “I had no idea I had been nominated. When I heard the other inspirational stories of who I was up against in my category, I never thought I would win.

“I was really shocked when my name was called out! Everyone there had done so much and it was nice to be a part of the evening.

Spike Beardmore (left), Kate Beardmore (middle) and Clem Beardmore (right).

“I would like to thank Mr Miller, one of my teachers, and Mrs Jacobs from the primary school in Bottesford for being my guests and supporting me as much as they did.”

Through his work through creating The Vale Court Sensory Garden at the academy he attends, Clem has raised over £7,500 through many challenges.

He has also worked with ex-BBC gardener Alan Mason, alongside selecting plants, planting them and helping to create a place which can be enjoyed by many children at the school.

Clem Beardmore (left), Mark from Knights Executive Travel in Grantham (middle) and Spike Beardmore (right).

His brother Spike said his brother had done “really well” and he was “very proud” of him.

Mum Kate said the awards evening was very “humbling” and “emotional” to watch.

Kate added: “It was lovely to see Clem receive the award in recognition of all his hard work in pursuing his dream to create the garden at the school.

Clem Beardmore (left), Kate Beardmore (middle) and Spike Beardmore (right) at the ceremony.

“Clem is a truly selfless child and created the space for others. I don’t think he realises just what a difference he has made.

“When I walk past the garden and see children either talking to teachers, being supported and sharing friendship, I smile for Clem.

“It is for that reason I am glad he has been rewarded.”

Clem Beardmore, 14, with his two awards at the ceremony.

As a result of his win, he received his certificates and his award from His Majesty’s Lord Lieutenant of Leicestershire, Mike Kapur, the host of the event.

He also received a £500 Amazon voucher.

Clem first began fundraising for the garden in 2021 and organised a number of initiatives to help to get the project up and running.

He officially opened it last year.