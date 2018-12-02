Selfless Grantham schoolgirl collects items for reverse Advent calender

An eight-year-old schoolgirl has put her Christmas list to one side this year as she collects items for a reverse Advent calender for Grantham Foodbank.

Ava Mutch, who is in Year 4 at Belton Lane Primary School, has been using her own pocket money to stockpile essential food items to give to those less fortunate this festive season.

Her proud mum, Natalie, said: “Ava has always wanted to help the homeless and those less fortunate. She has also met lead [Grantham homeless charity] Passage volunteer Andy Maddison to find out about the services they offer.

“She also wanted to volunteer in soup kitchens but she as is too young, therefore she was delighted to hear about the reverse calender. We got her a big box and have been helping her to fill it ever since.”

Ava, who lives with her mum and siblings Morgan and Albie in Elliot Close, Grantham, is hoping to collect enough items to donate to the Foodbank in the week before Christmas.