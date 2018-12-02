Selfless Grantham schoolgirl collects items for reverse Advent calender
An eight-year-old schoolgirl has put her Christmas list to one side this year as she collects items for a reverse Advent calender for Grantham Foodbank.
Ava Mutch, who is in Year 4 at Belton Lane Primary School, has been using her own pocket money to stockpile essential food items to give to those less fortunate this festive season.
Her proud mum, Natalie, said: “Ava has always wanted to help the homeless and those less fortunate. She has also met lead [Grantham homeless charity] Passage volunteer Andy Maddison to find out about the services they offer.
“She also wanted to volunteer in soup kitchens but she as is too young, therefore she was delighted to hear about the reverse calender. We got her a big box and have been helping her to fill it ever since.”
Ava, who lives with her mum and siblings Morgan and Albie in Elliot Close, Grantham, is hoping to collect enough items to donate to the Foodbank in the week before Christmas.
COMMENTS ()
Register or log in via Facebook, Twitter, LinkedIn, Google+ or your Iliffe Media account to post comments.
Iliffe Media does not moderate comments. Please click here for our house rules.
People who post abusive comments about other users or those featured in articles will be banned.
Thank you. Your comment has been received and will appear on the site shortly.
Terms of Comments
We do not actively moderate, monitor or edit contributions to the reader comments but we may intervene and take such action as we think necessary, please click here for our house rules.
If you have any concerns over the contents on our site, please either register those concerns using the report abuse button, contact us here.