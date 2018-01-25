Sell-out concert boosts funds for Grantham Twinning Association

A concert starring some of the best known performers in Grantham raised nearly £1,000 for the Grantham Twinning Association.

Rock into 2018 included acts from comedienne and singer Ali James, singer Terry Carey, Elvis tribute singer Mike Shelby and Grantham live band Premier Cru. They performed infront of a lively audience at the Guildhall Arts Centre on Friday night.

Elvis tribute singer Mike Shelby with audience member Mary Smith.

Grantham Twinning Association chairman Barry Phillips organised the sell-out evening for the second year running.

He said: “The money raised from the concert will go towards the twinning association’s admin costs, public liability insurance and help with our transport costs. It will also help to advertise and promote the twinning group as we are always on the look out for new members.”

During the concert, Premier Cru presented a cheque for £559 to the Rotary Club of Grantham to be distributed between the Lincs & Notts Air Ambulance charity and Rotary’s prostate cancer appeal.

Barry added: “We want to thank all those who have supported our fund raising gigs and in particular those who made donations to these worthwhile causes.”

Premier Cru presented the cheque for �559 on stage.

Since Grantham Twinning Association was set up more than 35 years ago, local members have been hosting guests from Sankt Augustin each year in May. They organise day trips to some of the local features for their german visitors, as well as sights from further afield, before joining them in Germany in September.

If anyone is interested in becoming a member of the Grantham Twinning Association, call Barry on 01476 574088.

n Premier Cru are next performing at Grantham College on March 17 to raise funds for the Mayor’s charities. Tickets are available from the Guildhall box office.