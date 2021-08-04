Organisers of a charity music festival expect the event to be a sell out.

Tickets for Knipfest, which takes place this Saturday, are "selling very well" according to organiser Phil Noon, adding that "it is imperative that people purchase tickets online before the event. "

Seven acts set to play across the day, as well as a bar, creative food stalls and children's entertainers.

Taking place at Woodnook, home of Kesteven Rugby Football Club, the festival gates open at 3.30pm and the event is set to finish at 10.30pm.

The confirmed acts include: Naturally Sourced, The Element, Crazy Ape, The Hound Dogs, That ‘80s Rock Show , Whiskey Rebellion and The Extones.

Knipfest raises money for various charities, including Cancer Research UK, in tribute to Julie Copley, who lost her battle with breast cancer in 2010 aged 41.

To get tickets or find out more, visit www.knipfest.com or search for ‘Knipfest’ on Facebook.