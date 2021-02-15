We aren't about to let a global pandemic stand in the way of showing mums how much they are loved and appreciated.

My Mum is the chance for children to have their pictures and special messages published in time for Mothering Sunday on March 14.

During half term, we're asking parents, grandparents, older siblings, friends and relatives to help children get their pictures to us.

It's a great activity to keep young ones busy for a while, and it will help them express thanks for all their mums do for them - which might well include some recent home schooling!

We believe that this year more than any other, mums deserve to know how much they are loved and appreciated.

My Mum pictures will be appearing in the Grantham Journal on Friday, March 12, so get your pictures to us as soon as you can.

Children can get creative to thank their mums. (44418694)

In order to do this, we have designed a special website to enable you to upload them once they have finished their creations.

Here's how to send us your drawings...

Get your little one to draw a picture of their mum Take a photo of their drawing and save it to your computer or phone Visit www.granthamjournal.co.uk/my-mumand click on the picture which asks you to upload your contribution. Select the Rutland and Stamford Mercury Fill in mum's name, the child's name, your message and upload the photo Create your account and checkout Make sure you don't miss the Mercury on March 12!

