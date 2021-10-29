It's time to dust off your broomsticks and decorate a pumpkin for Halloween this weekend.

Send us pictures of all your pumpkins, fancy dress costumes and spooky decorations and we will try and feature as many as we can in the Journal on Friday, November 5.

Whether you're dressing up as a wicked witch or a ghastly ghoul on Sunday (October 31), we want to see your spook-tacular pictures - just like these fabulous photos of the pumpkin carving competition at Poplar Farm Primary School.

Pumpkin carving competition at Poplar Farm School.

Simply pop them on this post on email them to comment@granthamjournal.co.uk