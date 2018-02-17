Send your mum a Grantham Journal message for Mother’s Day

Once again we’re giving Grantham Journal readers the chance to send their mum a Mother’s Day message.

The messages will appear in the newspaper on Friday, March 9, in time for the big day – and better still, it’s free. Just visit bit.ly/2Ee3dZF to leave your message.

Start your message with the name of the recipient, followed by a colon and then your message.

For example:

BECKHAM, VICTORIA: Happy Mother’s Day. Love Brooklyn, Romeo, Cruz and Harper xxx

Messages should be a maximum of 20 words and the editor reserves the right to exclude unsuitable messages.

The deadline for messages is 10pm on Tuesday, March 6.

Messages received after the deadline will not be published and we cannot be held responsible for lost messages. You will be asked to provide your details on the online form - these will not be shared.