A senior Grantham Conservative has hit out at local MP Nick Boles for voting against the government over Brexit.

Former town mayor Ray Wootten says he will support the deselection of the rebel MP if he does so again.

Coun Wootten, who is both a district and county councillor, and chairman of the Grantham East branch of the Conservative Party, says he also took offence at Mr Boles’ column in today’s Journal where the MP spoke of “extreme Brexiteers” in the party.

The councillor said: “I voted to Leave in a hospital bed. I got (wife) Linda (a fellow councillor) to do an emergency vote on my behalf.

If he votes against the government he should go. I couldn’t believe he voted with the opposition.”

“I am not in favour of his Norway plan either. I don’t mind if we have no deal.”

During the 2016 EU Referendum, Grantham & Stamford voted 60 per cent to leave.

Coun Wooten continued: “The people of South Kesteven voted to leave the EU as did the country. I believe he should represent these views, not his views as a Remainer.”

And if he rebels again, which he has threatened, Mr Boles has “got to go.”

“Nick and I have never agreed on our views regarding Brexit. We are all entitled to our views but he has to represent the people of Grantham & Stamford.

“I am disappointed he hasn’t represented our views and we are not extreme brexiteers.”

Coun Wootten’s comments come as fellow Grantham councillor Adam Stokes, who is also vice-chairman of Grantham & Stamford Conservative Association, said he would not vote for re-selecting Mr Boles as candidate at the next General Election.

Association chairman Philip Sagar said he would wait to hear what both Mr Boles and association members have to say before he made up his mind.

Mr Boles, meanwhile, has threatened further rebellions against the government over a No Deal brexit.

In his Journal column today he said: “The chairman and officers of my local association demand that I submit to the views of the most extreme Brexiteers in our party, many of whom are former members of UKIP and only joined the Conservative Party in the past few months.”

“Well I won’t do it. I won’t be bullied.”

The MP added his loyalty was to all ‘the people’ and what he thought was their best interest.

“When I think your interests demand that I break with my party, my Prime Minister or members of my local association, then that is exactly what I will do.

“I did it twice this week. And I stand ready to do it again.”

