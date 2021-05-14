Three more sensory toy pets have been donated to a Grantham care home.

Residents at Newton House Care Home, off Barrowby Road, were delighted with the donation of two toy cats and one dog from local fund-raiser Rob

Dixon.

The battery-powered pets are known to provide a joyful, calming, mood-boosting lift to those suffering from dementia-related illnesses such as Alzheimer’s. Each pet is weighted with lifelike fur as they sit on their owner’s lap.

Sensory pets being donated to Newton House Care Home. (47001319)

Rob, of Sunningdale, Grantham, has already donated more of the sensory ‘Precious Petzzz’ dogs to staff and residents at Apple Trees Care and Reablement Centre, on Arlington Gardens, last month.

After hearing about the donation, Nean Asher of Community Books, in Welby Street, wanted to help and purchased another three of the toy pets to be donated to Newton House.

Rob also donated more than 20 fiddle muffs to the home that have items attached to keep dementia patients’ hands active and busy. They also contain strands of textured ribbons, beads, and various fabrics attached both inside and outside.

Sensory pets being donated to Newton House Care Home. (47001385)

Staff at Newton House shared their residents delight at the donations by posting photos on social media which quickly attracted lots of attention from people who also wanted to help.

Rob said: “Due to the success of the Petzzz I gave to Newton House last week and the subsequent pictures they posted on their site I have just placed an order for a further 10 for them. The pictures touched my heart as well as several other friends, I purchased another three, a friend donated to buy three and another four friends donated to buy one each so that 10 in total.”

Since retiring last year, Rob has made it his mission to raise funds for a variety of local causes and charities.