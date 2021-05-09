A local fund-raiser has donated three sensory toy dogs to a Grantham care home that act as a therapeutic tool for people living with dementia.

Rob Dixon, of Sunningdale, Grantham, purchased the sensory ‘Precious Petzzz’ dogs and presented them to staff and residents at Apple Trees Care and Reablement Centre, on Arlington Gardens, last week.

The battery-powered pets are known to provide a joyful, calming, mood-boosting lift to those suffering from dementia-related illnesses such as Alzheimer’s. Each pet is weighted with lifelike fur as they sit on their owner’s lap.

Precious Pet donation. (46726831)

Rob, 64, said: “I saw an article on television about the benefits these types of pets can have to residents with dementia and Alzheimer’s. The ones on TV cost over £100 each, so I searched the internet for something similar and found Precious Petzzz. I was quite touched as my mum and uncle both had dementia before they passed.”

The funds for the stuffed toys came from an auction that had been set up by Rob for a luxury trip to London. The winning bid was Jay Price from Price & Son Family Funeral Directors.

Rob added: “Jay’s winning bid of more than £400 went to the ‘Don’t Lose Hope’ charity in Bourne. The remaining balance of £85 paid for the three Precious Petzzz.”

Since retiring last year, Rob has made it his mission to raise funds for a variety of local causes and charities.