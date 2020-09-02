Lincolnshire's separate paper and card collection is set to be rolled out to South Kesteven, after a recent trial was a huge success.

Over the past 12 months, more than 7,200 households in three districts – North Kesteven, Boston and South Holland - have been putting their clean, dry paper and card into a separate purple recycling bin/bag.

Executive councillor for waste and recycling at Lincolnshire County Council Eddy Poll (Con) said: "Residents have been simply incredible, and have really embraced this new initiative. In the trial, we collected almost 420 tonnes of clean, dry paper and card, all which has gone to local and UK based paper mills to be made into paper based products.

More than 7,500 homes in South Holland (Pinchbeck, Surfleet and north Spalding), Boston Borough (Frampton and Wyberton) and North Kesteven are taking part in a cardboard/paper waste recycling trial. (24764891)

"This has saved many road miles, reduced carbon emissions and created a product which can be reused and recycled again – one of the key objectives from the Lincolnshire Waste Partnership's strategic plan.

"As well as only putting paper and card in a separate bag/bin, residents have done a great job of only putting plastic pots, tubs & trays, glass, tin & cans in their recycling bins – significantly reducing the contamination and increasing recycling rates.

"For us to continue to do the right thing for our communities and for the environment, the right thing to do is extend this to all households in Lincolnshire, over the next few years.

"We will work with residents to make sure they have the right size containers for their home, and in the run up to the roll out, council staff will run engagement sessions and workshops in the community to help residents get the right thing in the right bin."

Boston Borough is scheduled to go first in Spring 2021, followed by North Kesteven in Autumn 2021 with a further rollout to the county’s other districts by 2024.

Leader at Boston Borough Council Paul Skinner (Con) said: "I'm really proud of those residents in Boston town, Wyberton and Fenside who were involved in the initial trial. The quality of recycling in these areas has been high and consistent – in separating the paper and card, keeping it clean and dry.

"I'm looking forward to being the first district in the county to roll this out to all of our householders."

