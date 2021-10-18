A series of virtual, online public consultation events are taking place this week, giving people across Lincolnshire the chance to share their views on proposals on four NHS services in the county including A&E at Grantham.

People joining the events will hear from clinicians as they explain the proposals. In the coming weeks, Lincolnshire Clinical Commissioning Group will host a number of face-to-face and virtual 24/7 events.

Views are being sought on proposed changes to orthopaedic surgery; urgent and emergency care at Grantham and District Hospital; acute medical beds at Grantham and District Hospital and stroke services.

To find out more information about the consultation and how to get involved, visit www.lincolnshire.nhs.uk. All events will be available to book via the website. Alternatively, people can email lccg.asr-enquiries@nhs.net or call 01522 421860 Monday to Friday, 9am to 5pm.

Events taking place this week are:

Wednesday 20th October, online virtual event, 6pm to 8pm

Friday 22nd October, online virtual event, 10am to 12pm

Sunday 24th October, online virtual event, 2pm to 4pm

A face to face consultation meeting will also take place between 12pm and 4pm at Grantham West Community Centre, Trent Road, Grantham, on December 12.

The first public consultation meeting took place on Thursday in Grantham, but was marred by number of heated exchanges.